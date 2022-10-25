Previous
end of the season by amyk
end of the season

Doing some fall yard clean up today in preparation for winter…this leftover sunflower seemed a fitting photo for the day, with a bit of HDR edit.
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Maggiemae ace
Left like this there may be another sunflower or two next year!
October 26th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful like an impressionist painting
October 26th, 2022  
Kaylynn ace
It does look like a painting beautiful
October 26th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Definitely represents end of season
October 26th, 2022  
GaryW
I actually love flowers at this stage. Nice processing. fav
October 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
The HDR really brought out the details and texture. Well done.
October 26th, 2022  
