Photo 2856
end of the season
Doing some fall yard clean up today in preparation for winter…this leftover sunflower seemed a fitting photo for the day, with a bit of HDR edit.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Maggiemae
ace
Left like this there may be another sunflower or two next year!
October 26th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful like an impressionist painting
October 26th, 2022
Kaylynn
ace
It does look like a painting beautiful
October 26th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Definitely represents end of season
October 26th, 2022
GaryW
I actually love flowers at this stage. Nice processing. fav
October 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
The HDR really brought out the details and texture. Well done.
October 26th, 2022
