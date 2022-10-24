Previous
Next
into the woods by amyk
Photo 2855

into the woods

Enjoying the fall color shots while I can; soon the trees will be bare…
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
782% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Absolutely beautiful!!!
October 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! Beautiful trees.
October 25th, 2022  
4rky ace
Stunning
October 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise