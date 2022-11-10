Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2872
bear’s paw
Weather will be getting colder; time to think about shooting indoors. :). This is a succulent called Bear’s Paw (due to the leaf shape).
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3688
photos
179
followers
236
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Latest from all albums
742
2867
743
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th November 2022 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
November 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close