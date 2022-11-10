Previous
Next
bear’s paw by amyk
Photo 2872

bear’s paw

Weather will be getting colder; time to think about shooting indoors. :). This is a succulent called Bear’s Paw (due to the leaf shape).
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
786% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise