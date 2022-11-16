Previous
november landscape by amyk
november landscape

When it snows before all the leaves have fallen…giving the artist challenge a try-artist is Peter Lik. Inspiration is his landscapes which feature strong colors and interesting trees.
amyK

a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful landscape. Very nice comp. Love the new snow.
November 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a wonderful winter scene.
November 17th, 2022  
