Photo 2878
november landscape
When it snows before all the leaves have fallen…giving the artist challenge a try-artist is Peter Lik. Inspiration is his landscapes which feature strong colors and interesting trees.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
8
2
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro
16th November 2022 9:53am
Tags
ac-peterlik
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful landscape. Very nice comp. Love the new snow.
November 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a wonderful winter scene.
November 17th, 2022
