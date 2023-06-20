Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3094
20june
Happy to start getting out and about again…short walk around the Dow Gardens, concentrating on their rose garden area…345 varieties of roses…
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4003
photos
188
followers
250
following
847% complete
View this month »
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Latest from all albums
827
828
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
20th June 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
I really like the light on the buds.
June 21st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Gorgeous pov and light
June 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
June 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 21st, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close