20june by amyk
20june

Happy to start getting out and about again…short walk around the Dow Gardens, concentrating on their rose garden area…345 varieties of roses…
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy
I really like the light on the buds.
June 21st, 2023  
moni kozi
Gorgeous pov and light
June 21st, 2023  
Diana
Beautiful capture and light.
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
June 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2023  
