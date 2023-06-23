Previous
chicken pot pie by amyk
Photo 3097

chicken pot pie

comfort food! (Made by hubby)…catching up as I am overdone by getting mom’s hospice care organized…she is more comfortable today and my sister is here providing me with relief.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Yum and made with love, fav.
June 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Looks delicious
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh my! You have a great hubby! Looks so good. So nice to have a sister to help.
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
What a beautiful pie! I'm sure it was delicious! Glad your hubby can step in like that at a challenging time. Mine is the same! We are blessed!
June 25th, 2023  
