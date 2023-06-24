Sign up
Photo 3098
lilies
A quick phone photo in the backyard as I am enjoying a break from dealing with mom’s hospice care set up…
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 24th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful, fabulous light.
June 25th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful light. Hope you are able to find some some small amount of peace with your Hospice care trials.
June 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 25th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
I know this is a difficult time but we had issues with equipment that was supplied through hospice and supposedly picked up by them. Now their supply company says a bed has gone missing. Just be aware of what goes in and out and with who. My mom wasn't at home so we weren't there when these things happened. Ugh details you'd rather not have to think of, sorry. Your orange lillies are so vibrant...a bright spot for sure. Hugs.🫂
June 25th, 2023
