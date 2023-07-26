Previous
squirrel portrait by amyk
Photo 3130

squirrel portrait

For the 52week challenge, week 29 “portrait”…this squirrel obligingly posed. :)
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023  
jackie edwards
Cute little guy. Hope you're doing ok {{ }}
July 27th, 2023  
Mags
Oh my! That's so cute.
July 27th, 2023  
Kathy
A great portrait. I like how you got the end of the branch it's sitting on in focus too - those concentric circles. Well done!
July 27th, 2023  
