Photo 3148
13august
My favorite shot from our recent nature center walks.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4066
photos
187
followers
250
following
862% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th August 2023 12:49pm
*lynn
ace
so beautiful ~ big fav!
August 14th, 2023
