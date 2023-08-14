Sign up
Photo 3149
summer winds down…
…liked this little grouping; didn’t notice the bugs till later..
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4067
photos
188
followers
250
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th August 2023 11:34am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the flowers having seen their best days , - still beautiful to the little bugs! -( just spotted 2 bugs! )
August 15th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They look like ballerinas in a modern ballet waiting backstage before their dance number. Nice shot!
August 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
I thought the same as Ann. They do look like ballerinas. Nice bugs too.
August 15th, 2023
