Hibiscus again by amyk
Photo 3164

Hibiscus again

Although a lot of the flowers are at end of season, this potted hibiscus tree we bought in the Spring is still going strong…so yes, it’s another hibiscus photo today…:)
Edited in Snapseed
29th August 2023

amyK

Diana ace
I love the beautiful folds and colour.
August 30th, 2023  
