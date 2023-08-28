Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3163
Goldenrod in b&w
For the b&w challenge, rule of thirds.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4083
photos
184
followers
248
following
866% complete
View this month »
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
Latest from all albums
3158
838
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th August 2023 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-83
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close