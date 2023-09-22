Sign up
Photo 3188
egret posing
egrets and herons are a major part of a visit to Shiawassee National wildlife refuge
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4109
photos
184
followers
249
following
View this month »
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2023 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a lovely shot!
September 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 23rd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Perfect branch for the bird and perfect pose for you.
September 23rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous bird!
September 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Posing just for you. =)
September 23rd, 2023
