Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3187
fox sighting
visited Shiawassee National wildlife refuge today and surprised to see a red fox who seemed not too concerned about people…can’t recall ever seeing a fox in the wild before…
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4108
photos
184
followers
248
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Latest from all albums
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
840
3187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2023 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao18
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of it looking right at you. We get them in our open space areas sometimes. Ours are very nervous and take off if they spot us.
September 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close