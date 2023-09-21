Previous
fox sighting by amyk
Photo 3187

fox sighting

visited Shiawassee National wildlife refuge today and surprised to see a red fox who seemed not too concerned about people…can’t recall ever seeing a fox in the wild before…
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of it looking right at you. We get them in our open space areas sometimes. Ours are very nervous and take off if they spot us.
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise