unusual pose by amyk
Photo 3189

unusual pose

thought this heron’s pose was different than I am used to seeing…had some vegetation in the way but had to get a shot of it
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Very! Looks like someone with their hands out.
September 24th, 2023  
