Photo 3189
unusual pose
thought this heron’s pose was different than I am used to seeing…had some vegetation in the way but had to get a shot of it
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very! Looks like someone with their hands out.
September 24th, 2023
