single seagull by amyk
single seagull

a little minimalism from the wildlife refuge
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Chris Cook ace
Terrific minimalist shot
September 25th, 2023  
Kareen King
Love the simplicity! Fav!
September 25th, 2023  
moni kozi
Holy guaccamole!!! Exquisite!
September 25th, 2023  
