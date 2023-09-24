Sign up
Photo 3190
single seagull
a little minimalism from the wildlife refuge
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
3
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific minimalist shot
September 25th, 2023
Kareen King
Love the simplicity! Fav!
September 25th, 2023
moni kozi
Holy guaccamole!!! Exquisite!
September 25th, 2023
365 Project
close