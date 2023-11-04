Previous
reds by amyk
Photo 3231

reds

most of our trees have lost their leaves but still some color here and there….
iPhone shot for Phone-vember
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb ace
Beautiful, Amy! The bright fall trees frame the red bridge so nicely!
November 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous reds!
November 5th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such lovely reds
November 5th, 2023  
