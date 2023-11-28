Sign up
Photo 3255
Photo 3255
it’s cold…
…ice forming on the river. iPhone shot for phone-vember.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4191
photos
188
followers
258
following
891% complete
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th November 2023 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone-vember
Maggiemae
ace
So good with the reflection still there! The cold advancement! fav
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
It looks very cold! Lovely capture.
November 29th, 2023
