15december by amyk
A visit to Bay City state park today to enjoy a very mild December day. 50F (10C) today. When I was a child, December in mid-Michigan was full winter. The last few years, it is more like an extension of autumn (without the fall color) :)
amyK

*lynn ace
wonderful find and capture ... We call this bittersweet around here.
December 16th, 2023  
Brian
Awesome
Awesome
December 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 16th, 2023  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
December 16th, 2023  
