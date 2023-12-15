Sign up
Photo 3272
15december
A visit to Bay City state park today to enjoy a very mild December day. 50F (10C) today. When I was a child, December in mid-Michigan was full winter. The last few years, it is more like an extension of autumn (without the fall color) :)
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
4
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4212
photos
193
followers
260
following
896% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th December 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
wonderful find and capture ... We call this bittersweet around here.
December 16th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
December 16th, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
December 16th, 2023
