Previous
Photo 3273
16december
Decided to just accept this “tree reflection” phase and go with it…:)
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro
16th December 2023 10:48am
Faye Turner
Lovely soft capture fav
December 17th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
So glad you did
December 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene.
December 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful reflections.
December 17th, 2023
365 Project
