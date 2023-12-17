Sign up
Photo 3274
17december
just a little sparrow from our visit to Bay City state park
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4214
photos
193
followers
260
following
896% complete
Paula Fontanini
ace
But a very sweet little sparrow and a beautiful capture!!
December 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
December 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous little bird.
December 18th, 2023
