Previous
Photo 3275
Seasonal collage
For the collage challenge, “Tis the Season”. Just some holiday photos from the archive.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4215
photos
193
followers
260
following
897% complete
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3269
3270
857
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
mfpiac-127
eDorre
ace
What a well designed collage. And festive
December 19th, 2023
