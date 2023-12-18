Previous
Seasonal collage by amyk
Photo 3275

Seasonal collage

For the collage challenge, “Tis the Season”. Just some holiday photos from the archive.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a well designed collage. And festive
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise