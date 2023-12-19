Sign up
Previous
Photo 3276
19december
Another for my recurring theme of tree reflections…
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4216
photos
193
followers
261
following
897% complete
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3270
857
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
December 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot
December 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great scene I love the colours, so calming fav
December 20th, 2023
