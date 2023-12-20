Previous
dusting of snow by amyk
dusting of snow

A bit of snow on Monday but didn’t last. Deep Art Effects edit as the photo was rather drab.
20th December 2023

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Love this artsy touch!
December 21st, 2023  
