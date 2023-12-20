Sign up
Photo 3277
dusting of snow
A bit of snow on Monday but didn’t last. Deep Art Effects edit as the photo was rather drab.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4217
photos
194
followers
262
following
897% complete
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
857
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Mags
ace
Love this artsy touch!
December 21st, 2023
