Previous
mallard couple by amyk
Photo 3278

mallard couple

Lots of ducks along the Bay City Riverwalk today…these two were just standing around…
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Great capture. Looks like a happy couple.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise