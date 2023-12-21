Sign up
Previous
Photo 3278
mallard couple
Lots of ducks along the Bay City Riverwalk today…these two were just standing around…
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st December 2023 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. Looks like a happy couple.
December 22nd, 2023
