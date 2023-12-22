Sign up
Photo 3279
the Tridge does Christmas
The lights can be changed to different colors for seasonal lighting. The Tridge crosses the intersection of two rivers, near our downtown area.
22nd December 2023
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture.
December 23rd, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful light reflections
December 23rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice reflections
December 23rd, 2023
