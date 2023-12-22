Previous
the Tridge does Christmas by amyk
Photo 3279

the Tridge does Christmas

The lights can be changed to different colors for seasonal lighting. The Tridge crosses the intersection of two rivers, near our downtown area.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
December 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture.
December 23rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful light reflections
December 23rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice reflections
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise