Previous
fog & the river by amyk
Photo 3280

fog & the river

rain and fog this morning; another from along the river
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
This is so beautiful Amy! I can almost sense the stillness and quiet! We had pea soup last night and this morning too!
December 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise