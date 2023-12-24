Previous
fishing under the tridge by amyk
fishing under the tridge

…just liked the scene
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
eDorre ace
Cool shot and great reflection
December 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Such beautiful framing for the fisherperson.
December 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflections with wonderful colours. Well done on spotting the fisherman.
December 25th, 2023  
