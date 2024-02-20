Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
b&w snow tracks
Flash of Red February, week 3 “negative space”
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
8
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
866
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th February 2024 2:06pm
Tags
for2024
Barb
ace
Love this, Amy! My eye follows those tracks right into the distance in your photo!!
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful tracks in the snow.
February 20th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Mysterious track.
February 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is just so good Amy
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a story telling image
February 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I negative space in this photo that tells a story of the one that got away.
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great track to follow through the snow !
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
