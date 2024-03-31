Previous
forgotten favorites by amyk
Photo 3379

forgotten favorites

Improving my photo back-up system so doing lots of sorting of old photos. I am hosting the current collage challenge with the theme of “forgotten favorites”…these are a few of mine; I encourage you to join the challenge. Tag is MFPIAC-129
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Absolutely love all of these, Amy! Easy fav
April 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely collage
April 1st, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
How lovely. What a nice way to showcase favourites. I can see why they are favourites.
April 1st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
These are great
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise