Photo 3379
forgotten favorites
Improving my photo back-up system so doing lots of sorting of old photos. I am hosting the current collage challenge with the theme of “forgotten favorites”…these are a few of mine; I encourage you to join the challenge. Tag is MFPIAC-129
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4339
photos
203
followers
267
following
925% complete
View this month »
Barb
ace
Absolutely love all of these, Amy! Easy fav
April 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely collage
April 1st, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How lovely. What a nice way to showcase favourites. I can see why they are favourites.
April 1st, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
These are great
April 1st, 2024
