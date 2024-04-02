Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3381
books2
i love to read….
30shots/1 subject April,
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd April 2024 6:53pm
Tags
30-shots2024
John Falconer
ace
Well photographed.
April 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice 😊
April 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great presentation and capture.
April 3rd, 2024
