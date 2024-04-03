Sign up
Photo 3382
books3
b&w high contrast done in camera and “sketch” edit (Deep Art Effects)
30shots/1subject April
3rd April 2024
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2024
