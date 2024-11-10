Sign up
Photo 3603
OWO ICM
finishing One Week Only, day 7 "ICM"…I struggle to hold a camera still so you'd think I'd love ICM but it's just not for me….gave it a go though. Thanks
@summerfield
for hosting OWO, I always enjoy it!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4638
photos
204
followers
267
following
Tags
owo-7
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I think that's a pretty good ICM!
November 12th, 2024
