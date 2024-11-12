Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3605
little bloom…
…another from our happy succulent plant
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4640
photos
204
followers
267
following
987% complete
View this month »
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
Latest from all albums
3600
3601
948
3602
3603
3604
949
3605
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th November 2024 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Faye Turner
Beautiful capture fav
November 13th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
This is beautiful.
November 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
So pretty and great use of negative space!
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very lovely!
November 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp and capture of the color.
November 13th, 2024
