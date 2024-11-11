Sign up
Previous
Photo 3604
one leaf…
…from earlier this month, on my search for the bright spots of November
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
I love the light on the beautiful leaf.
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Still hanging on. It's lovely!
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
