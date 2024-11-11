Previous
one leaf… by amyk
Photo 3604

one leaf…

…from earlier this month, on my search for the bright spots of November
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
987% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the light on the beautiful leaf.
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Still hanging on. It's lovely!
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise