the mrs. by amyk
the mrs.

Female red-winged blackbird…looks nothing like the male but still an interesting bird.
23rd May 2024

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Brian
Great details of her markings.
May 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Nice capture.
May 24th, 2024  
