Photo 3432
the mrs.
Female red-winged blackbird…looks nothing like the male but still an interesting bird.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4417
photos
201
followers
268
following
940% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th May 2024 2:24pm
Brian
ace
Great details of her markings.
May 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture.
May 24th, 2024
