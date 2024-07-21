Previous
21july by amyk
Photo 3491

21july

…and still more wildflowers…
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture and DOF.
July 22nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty in its simplicity!
July 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely image.
July 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice shot and awesome DOF
July 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the focus and dof. Beautiful.
July 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise