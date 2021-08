My first collage!

I have never made a collage before and I was inspired to give it a try by the wonderful collages of others on this site. I used previously posted images to create a collage of reading and writing activities during lockdown: buying books online from my favourite bookstore, part of my current reading pile, my journaling including about the books I read, and, most importantly, the sunny chair for sitting reading.



Any insights into how people make collages appreciated