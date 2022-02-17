Sign up
272 / 365
Capable hands
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
278
photos
52
followers
67
following
74% complete
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365/1
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
15th February 2022 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-valeriejardin
Antonio-S
ace
wow...
FAV
February 16th, 2022
