Pretty Valley Pondage by ankers70
Pretty Valley Pondage

With the weather much improved, Pretty Valley Pondage, on the Bogong High Plains, was a picture worth taking.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2022  
