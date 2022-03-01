Sign up
284 / 365
Pretty Valley Pondage
With the weather much improved, Pretty Valley Pondage, on the Bogong High Plains, was a picture worth taking.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2022
