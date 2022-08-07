Previous
Silver Princess by ankers70
Photo 443

Silver Princess

In my mind, Eucalyptus caesia 'Silver Princess' is the queen of eucalypts. It has silvery weeping branches and gorgeous, large, rose-coloured flowers with bright yellow stamens.

7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is new to me. What a fascinating flower. All dressed up ready to go to the party.
August 6th, 2022  
