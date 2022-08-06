Paisley-Challis Wetlands near Newport, Melbourne Victoria

Opened in 2003, this wetland was created by restructuring several stormwater drains to allow natural filtration of stormwater and to provide bird and small animal habitat. The thriving mangroves and reeds now provide habitat for many, many birds, but I only managed to capture one little coot hiding in the reeds.



The shore of Port Phillip Bay is just across the other side of the embankment in the background.



Because in 1884, this area was quite remote from the burgeoning city of Melbourne it was the site of the Cut Paw Paw Sanatorium, Melbourne's first infectious diseases hospital, for people with smallpox. The unusual name is a poor rendition of the Aboriginal name for the area 'Koort boork boork' which meanc 'Clumps of she-oaks'.

