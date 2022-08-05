Sign up
Photo 441
Crossing the line . . .
Rail crossing near Newport, Melbourne, on the Williamstown line.
On nice days we take the train somewhere, somewhere, and then walk from one station to another or explore an area around the station. These industrial areas have a very Jeffrey Smart feel to them.
I like all the lines in this.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great thing to do. A good way to explore.
August 4th, 2022
