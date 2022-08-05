Previous
Crossing the line . . . by ankers70
Photo 441

Crossing the line . . .

Rail crossing near Newport, Melbourne, on the Williamstown line.

On nice days we take the train somewhere, somewhere, and then walk from one station to another or explore an area around the station. These industrial areas have a very Jeffrey Smart feel to them.

I like all the lines in this.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great thing to do. A good way to explore.
August 4th, 2022  
