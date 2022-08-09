Previous
Next
Dances with daffodils by ankers70
Photo 445

Dances with daffodils

'. . .my heart with pleasure filled and dances with the daffodils'

With thanks to William Wordsworth for his wonderful ode to daffodils in 'I wandered lonely as a cloud', and with thanks to Fawkner Park for its annual 'host of golden daffodils 'heralding Spring.

9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
So weird, but wonderful, to see these pop up in August. Then I remembered where you are…
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous display of daffodils. They lift the heart.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise