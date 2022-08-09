Sign up
Photo 445
Dances with daffodils
'. . .my heart with pleasure filled and dances with the daffodils'
With thanks to William Wordsworth for his wonderful ode to daffodils in 'I wandered lonely as a cloud', and with thanks to Fawkner Park for its annual 'host of golden daffodils 'heralding Spring.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
landscape-51
Lesley
ace
So weird, but wonderful, to see these pop up in August. Then I remembered where you are…
August 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous display of daffodils. They lift the heart.
August 8th, 2022
