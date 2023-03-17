Previous
Pink flowering gum (Corymbia ficifolia) by ankers70
Photo 665

Pink flowering gum (Corymbia ficifolia)

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice flower👍😊
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous pink flower.
March 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow - fabulous!
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
March 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty, they look like exploding fireworks.
March 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely and colorful shot.
March 16th, 2023  
