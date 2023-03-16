Previous
Overpowering by ankers70
Overpowering

I took this photo on the Hume Highway near Gunning on our return trip to Melbourne last week. I liked the towers of the Crookwell Wind Farm swathed in mist and the way they dwarfed all of us on the highway.

https://www.tiltrenewables.com/assets-and-projects/Crookwell-Wind-Farm/#news-updates
