Previous
Next
'Give me a home among the gum trees . . .' by ankers70
Photo 666

'Give me a home among the gum trees . . .'

(from 'Home among the gum trees' written by B Brown/W Johnson and originally recorded by John Williamson c 1983 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQhn6G7q8Yg)
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great place to sit back and enjoy your surroundings.
March 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise