Clouds on coathangers! by ankers70
Clouds on coathangers!

Looking towards CBD from the end of the new Coburg Station on the Upfield Line, Melbourne. I liked the lines snaking their way towards the CBD and the clouds lined up with the power lines, like clouds on coathangers
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

@ankers70
borof ace
Nice composition. I like the winding pair of railway tracks pointing far into the distance and the cloud band perpendicular to it.
March 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading lines.
March 19th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the rail and with strong leading lines.
March 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice leading lines, what a great shot.
March 19th, 2023  
