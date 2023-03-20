Sign up
Photo 668
Clouds on coathangers!
Looking towards CBD from the end of the new Coburg Station on the Upfield Line, Melbourne. I liked the lines snaking their way towards the CBD and the clouds lined up with the power lines, like clouds on coathangers
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th March 2023 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
borof
ace
Nice composition. I like the winding pair of railway tracks pointing far into the distance and the cloud band perpendicular to it.
March 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading lines.
March 19th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the rail and with strong leading lines.
March 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines, what a great shot.
March 19th, 2023
