Previous
Photo 763
Embossed
Werribee Mansion with a little embossing
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
777
photos
94
followers
98
following
209% complete
View this month »
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th June 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice editing. It is a grand building. I worked in Werribee 30 years ago during our RAAF days when David was at Point Cook.
June 22nd, 2023
