Previous
Cooking up a storm by ankers70
Photo 764

Cooking up a storm

South Melbourne street art by CTO (Peter Seaton). The scale of it indicated by the person walking in the street.
Taken with iPhone.

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
cool street art , great photo
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise