Previous
Photo 764
Cooking up a storm
South Melbourne street art by CTO (Peter Seaton). The scale of it indicated by the person walking in the street.
Taken with iPhone.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
778
photos
94
followers
98
following
209% complete
View this month »
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd June 2023 10:44am
Tags
street-art-5
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool street art , great photo
June 23rd, 2023
